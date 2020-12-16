- The liquefied petroleum gas market is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of ~ 5% during assessment period 2020–2030. This growth is attributed to increased demand from various end-use industries and rising environmental concerns.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefied petroleum gas refers to a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases that are utilized as a fuel in diverse end-use industries. This gas is created from fossil fuels at the time of natural gas and petroleum crude oil refining. Liquefied petroleum gas is popularly used in various industries as well as in households across the globe owing to its ability to burn relatively clean and release sulfur emission in lesser amounts.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global liquefied petroleum gas market will show growth at a healthy pace during the assessment period. Some of the important factors driving market growth are increased demand for energy-efficient unconventional fuel options, towering environmental concerns, rising acceptance in domestic sectors and households of many countries, and favorable functional properties of liquefied petroleum gas.

Key Findings of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Report

The global liquefied petroleum gas market is foreseen to account for ~ US$307 bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. It is estimated to demonstrate growth at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The total valuation of this market was ~US$ 185 Bn in 2019.

in 2019. In terms of sources, the refinery was dominant segment of liquefied petroleum gas market in 2019.

Of all end-users, the residential/commercial was leading market segment in 2019.

Asia Pacific liquefied petroleum gas market is likely to gather prominent expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

liquefied petroleum gas market is likely to gather prominent expansion avenues in the forthcoming years. The nature of liquefied petroleum gas market is moderately fragmented.

