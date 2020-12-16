SLAM Discovers Gold, Silver & Base Metals on New Property
Trench Dug by Previous Workers Yields Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc
MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is
pleased to report the results from 5 grab samples ranging up to 6.70 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver, 0.95% copper, 68.95% lead and 2.06% zinc collected during a preliminary prospecting program on its
wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.
All 5 of the above noted samples were collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Sample E6640181, assaying 6.70 g/t gold, is a sample of trench rubble comprising siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite. Samples E6640182 and E6640197 are trench rubble comprising a similar breccia mineralized with galena and hematite. Sample E6640196 is a 20 kilogram massive sulphide slab discovered in the rubble. Sample E6640198 is from a shear zone with hematite and galena in bedrock metasediments. Assay results for all 5 samples are summarized as follows:
|Sample
|Description
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Lead %
|Zinc %
|E6640181
|Rubble
|6.70
|E6640182
|Rubble
|4.03
|63
|0.167
|16.3
|0.869
|E6640196
|Slab – 20 kg
|0.621
|103
|0.953
|68.95
|2.060
|E6640197
|Rubble
|1.745
|141
|0.319
|21.62
|1.155
|E6640198
|Bedrock
|0.523
|57
|0.062
|2.68
|0.026
An ICP analysis has been requested to determine the silver and base metal content of Sample E6640181.
0 Kommentare