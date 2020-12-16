 

SLAM Discovers Gold, Silver & Base Metals on New Property

Trench Dug by Previous Workers Yields Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to report the results from 5 grab samples ranging up to 6.70 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver, 0.95% copper, 68.95% lead and 2.06% zinc collected during a preliminary prospecting program on its wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.

All 5 of the above noted samples were collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Sample E6640181, assaying 6.70 g/t gold, is a sample of trench rubble comprising siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite. Samples E6640182 and E6640197 are trench rubble comprising a similar breccia mineralized with galena and hematite. Sample E6640196 is a 20 kilogram massive sulphide slab discovered in the rubble. Sample E6640198 is from a shear zone with hematite and galena in bedrock metasediments. Assay results for all 5 samples are summarized as follows:

Sample Description Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Lead % Zinc %
E6640181 Rubble 6.70        
E6640182 Rubble 4.03 63 0.167 16.3 0.869
E6640196 Slab – 20 kg 0.621 103 0.953 68.95 2.060
E6640197 Rubble 1.745 141 0.319 21.62 1.155
E6640198 Bedrock 0.523 57 0.062 2.68 0.026

An ICP analysis has been requested to determine the silver and base metal content of Sample E6640181.

