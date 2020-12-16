SLAM Discovers Gold, Silver & Base Metals on New Property

Trench Dug by Previous Workers Yields Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to report the results from 5 grab samples ranging up to 6.70 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver, 0.95% copper, 68.95% lead and 2.06% zinc collected during a preliminary prospecting program on its wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.



All 5 of the above noted samples were collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Sample E6640181, assaying 6.70 g/t gold, is a sample of trench rubble comprising siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite. Samples E6640182 and E6640197 are trench rubble comprising a similar breccia mineralized with galena and hematite. Sample E6640196 is a 20 kilogram massive sulphide slab discovered in the rubble. Sample E6640198 is from a shear zone with hematite and galena in bedrock metasediments. Assay results for all 5 samples are summarized as follows: