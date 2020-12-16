 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 13:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volker und Birgit
Last name(s): Hues

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.98 EUR 489.00 EUR
38.90 EUR 545.00 EUR
38.82 EUR 1001.00 EUR
38.88 EUR 603.00 EUR
38.92 EUR 245.00 EUR
38.96 EUR 393.00 EUR
38.84 EUR 715.00 EUR
38.74 EUR 1437.00 EUR
38.80 EUR 1765.00 EUR
38.72 EUR 171.00 EUR
38.86 EUR 1051.00 EUR
38.76 EUR 595.00 EUR
38.78 EUR 445.00 EUR
38.94 EUR 545.00 EUR
Wertpapier


