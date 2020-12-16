 

Accenture and CereProc Introduce and Open Source the World’s First Comprehensive Non-Binary Voice Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 13:59  |  29   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) collaborated with CereProc, a text-to-speech technology provider, to create Sam, the world’s first comprehensive non-binary voice solution for the fast-growing global digital assistant market. To encourage adoption, the companies have released all the materials used to generate the voice to the Open Source community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005111/en/

This year, consumers interacted with 4.2 billion digital voice assistants around the world, and that number is expected to double to 8.4 billion devices by 2024, according to a report by Juniper Research. The vast majority of today’s device voices are female, or female by default, and this limited diversity is problematic. A 2019 UNESCO report found that designing female-only voice assistants reinforces gender bias and encourages negative behavior, both with digital assistants and with real people. Additionally, voices available today are binary and do not reflect the transgender or gender non-conforming community, which represents 12% of millennials.

To help address these issues, researchers at Accenture Labs worked closely with members of the non-binary community on the development of Sam’s voice. Accenture surveyed non-binary individuals and used their feedback and audio data to influence not only pitch, but speech patterns, intonation, and word choice. CereProc then created the text-to-speech model using its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The result is a voice that combines aspects of male and female voices to better resonate with the community it was designed to represent.

“While gender-neutral voice samples have been released previously, Sam is the first non-binary AI-based digital voice solution that can be embedded into any software solution to speak text in a human-sounding voice,” said Marc Carrel-Billiard, senior managing director and Technology Innovation lead at Accenture. “This work is a great example of how technology and human creativity can come together and spark a moment of societal change that can benefit many people. We believe it’s essential that voice assistants more accurately represent the diversity of our global population.”

Accenture has open-sourced all components necessary to develop a non-binary voice assistant—including a version of the text-to-speech voice running on an open-source engine, along with voice-training data to encourage broader adoption. Accenture is also working with researchers at Heriot-Watt University who will use the voice as part of a collaborative research effort with several other universities focused on designing conversational assistants to reduce gender bias.

Paul Welham, chief executive officer of CereProc, added, “By creating a non-binary voice with Accenture, CereProc is challenging strongly held mainstream views in IT that a synthetic voice has to be clearly male or female. One of CereProc’s key aims since inception has been to empower application designers to disrupt the status quo in speech; with this non-binary voice we wish to raise awareness of this important issue in the next generation of AI-based digital voice systems that are developed.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About CereProc

CereProc, founded in 2005, creates text-to-speech solutions for any type of application. Its core product, CereVoice, is a fast, cost-effective voice creation engine and is available on any platform, from mobile and embedded devices to desktops and servers. CereProc voices have character, making them appropriate for a far wider range of applications than traditional text-to-speech systems, including the innovative Hanson Robotics singing synthesis project. Developed by a team of speech synthesis experts, and widely regarded as the most advanced in the world, CereProc voices are changing the lives of people around the world. The company continues to innovative, supporting individuals and businesses with their Text-to-Speech needs. Visit us at: www.cereproc.com

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture and CereProc Introduce and Open Source the World’s First Comprehensive Non-Binary Voice Solution Accenture (NYSE: ACN) collaborated with CereProc, a text-to-speech technology provider, to create Sam, the world’s first comprehensive non-binary voice solution for the fast-growing global digital assistant market. To encourage adoption, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets by Analyst Firm Everest Group
12:59 Uhr
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Dec. 17, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.12.20
2021 Will Redefine the 21st Century, According to “Fjord Trends 2021” Report from Accenture Interactive
15.12.20
Christie Smith Joins Accenture to Lead the CEO Transformational Change Journey Agenda
15.12.20
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Reactive Technologies
14.12.20
Accenture Helps Rakuten Mobile Launch Fully Virtualized Cloud-Native Mobile Network
10.12.20
Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on AWS 2021
10.12.20
Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
10.12.20
Efma and Accenture Launch 6th Annual Innovation in Insurance Awards
08.12.20
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government and Defense Organizations