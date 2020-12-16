Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader for application and digital services in capital markets by consulting and research firm Everest Group.

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of leading application and digital service providers for the capital markets industry. Service providers are positioned on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix, which measures each firm’s vision, capability and market impact. The reports and PEAK Matrix assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.

Accenture is positioned as a Leader for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which includes measures such as strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments and delivery.

In its Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets – Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, Everest Group analyzed 25 service providers.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group for our leading capabilities in helping capital markets firms modernize their legacy technology systems to drive real business value,” said David Treat, a senior managing director who leads technology for Accenture’s Capital Markets industry group. “The breadth of Accenture’s innovative cloud-first solutions coupled with our industry expertise can help capital markets firms maximize the benefits of cloud-based infrastructure, digital asset markets, and applications, including speed, agility and a better customer experience at a lower cost with greater security.”

“Capital markets firms have to put digital at their core by embracing cloud, artificial intelligence, and data and analytics across their enterprises,” said Michael Spellacy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global capital markets industry group lead. “Doing so can help firms contend with rising costs, declining revenues and subpar digital customer experiences while creating new opportunities for growth. The first-mover advantage is real and the financial crisis of 2008 illustrated this as the banks who made bold bets and invested in technology thrived afterward, while those who rode out the crisis with their operations intact lost market share and remain behind to this day.”