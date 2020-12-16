Milestone Scientific Inc. CEO to Increase Stock Ownership through Option Exercise

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today reported that the Company’s Interim CEO, Leonard Osser, plans to exercise up to 336,970 options. In connection with the transaction, he plans to sell a portion of his shares to cover the cost of the options and associated taxes. However, the net impact of the transaction will be an increase in Mr. Osser’s overall common stock holdings. Mr. Osser has no plans to sell additional shares.



About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.