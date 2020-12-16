ORYX Gaming Extends Footprint in Germany with StarGames Deal

StarGames will gain access to premium content from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners. The deal also includes an extensive portfolio of third-party content, player engagement tools and data services available via the ORYX Hub. The player tools include free spins, tournaments and leaderboards, significantly boosting player engagement and retention.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), today announced a new partnership with Greentube-owned brand StarGames. The deal will see the ORYX provide content for the online casino’s German market entry.

StarGames is owned by Greentube Malta, part of the NOVOMATIC group and a leading provider of premium entertainment. The company has vast operating experience in the German market through its licensed operations in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. The operator is now preparing to apply for a nationwide licence in the country, anticipating new legislation coming into effect in July 2021.

“This deal is a significant step for us as we gear up to take on the German market when the online market fully opens next year,” said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “StarGames has a long experience of operating in Germany, which will be an advantage to us as we establish and grow our business in the country.”

“ORYX has a varied games offering from a growing number of suppliers whose content has already proven hugely popular with German players,” said Laszlo Pados, Brand Manager of StarGames. “We’re looking for exciting and innovative content providers to complement our portfolio of classic and new NOVO LINE slot games in order to launch our nationwide operation in Germany with top-quality content that fully complies with German regulations. ORYX can help us to achieve that goal.”

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions, including Schleswig-Holstein.

As well as its Schleswig-Holstein licence, StarGames is currently applying for license with the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 10,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About StarGames

StarGames is a leading provider of premium entertainment with years of experience in online gaming. Next to all the classic and new slot, video bingo and video poker games from NOVO LINE such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady's Charm or Sizzling Hot, players will be able to also enjoy top content from famous game studios around the world. StarGames is currently licensed in Schleswig-Holstein, as well as applying to be licensed with the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:

Laine Yonker, Edison Group

+1-646-653-7035

lyonker@edisongroup.com