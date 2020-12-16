Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSX-SBB/OTCQX-SGSVF) “Sabina” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that our construction objectives
for the year were completed and demobilization of personnel from the Goose project in Nunavut, Canada has been completed.
Project Pre-development Activities
Despite a late start due to COVID, 2020 was a productive year at Goose Camp as the Company continued to advance its exploration and project pre-development activities.
Under a COVID strict operational framework which required pre-deployment monitoring, pre-deployment Health Canada approved testing, and onsite mitigation and monitoring the Back River project was the only large-scale mining camp in the territory not to report any cases of COVID.
Pre-construction activities that were progressed at Goose Camp this year include:
- Extension of the existing all-weather airstrip from 3,000 to 4,500 feet to facilitate the use of large capacity cargo and transport aircraft to support underground development and future operations;
- 220 flights hauling fuel, equipment, supplies and personnel completed safely during the year;
- The procurement and transport of underground equipment required for 2021 to collar and advance the exploration decline;
- Completion of the box cut excavation for the future underground exploration ramp, in preparation for collaring of the decline in spring 2021;
- Completion of the underground equipment workshop pad and major earthworks for the underground water settling pond;
- Considerable advancement made on preparation of the permanent fuel tank pad; and
- Construction of approximately 4 km of all-weather roads connecting the exploration camp, the underground portal workshop/collar area, the underground water settling
pond, the fuel tank pads and the permanent accommodation camp complex area.
“These pre-development activities put us in an ideal position to move the Project forward next spring,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “Not only will they make work more efficient as we move towards construction, they further de-risk the Project schedule. We have now demobilized from camp for the 2020 season, and I am very proud of our team’s efforts and safety track record with no lost time incidents and no cases of COVID on site. We are all excited for 2021 and beyond.”
0 Kommentare