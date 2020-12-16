Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSX-SBB/OTCQX-SGSVF) “Sabina” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that our construction objectives for the year were completed and demobilization of personnel from the Goose project in Nunavut, Canada has been completed.

Despite a late start due to COVID, 2020 was a productive year at Goose Camp as the Company continued to advance its exploration and project pre-development activities.

Under a COVID strict operational framework which required pre-deployment monitoring, pre-deployment Health Canada approved testing, and onsite mitigation and monitoring the Back River project was the only large-scale mining camp in the territory not to report any cases of COVID.

Pre-construction activities that were progressed at Goose Camp this year include:

Extension of the existing all-weather airstrip from 3,000 to 4,500 feet to facilitate the use of large capacity cargo and transport aircraft to support underground development and future operations;

220 flights hauling fuel, equipment, supplies and personnel completed safely during the year;

The procurement and transport of underground equipment required for 2021 to collar and advance the exploration decline;

Completion of the box cut excavation for the future underground exploration ramp, in preparation for collaring of the decline in spring 2021;

Completion of the underground equipment workshop pad and major earthworks for the underground water settling pond;

Considerable advancement made on preparation of the permanent fuel tank pad; and

Construction of approximately 4 km of all-weather roads connecting the exploration camp, the underground portal workshop/collar area, the underground water settling pond, the fuel tank pads and the permanent accommodation camp complex area.



“These pre-development activities put us in an ideal position to move the Project forward next spring,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “Not only will they make work more efficient as we move towards construction, they further de-risk the Project schedule. We have now demobilized from camp for the 2020 season, and I am very proud of our team’s efforts and safety track record with no lost time incidents and no cases of COVID on site. We are all excited for 2021 and beyond.”