Apollo Named to Newsweek’s 2021 'America’s Most Responsible Companies' List

Apollo, ranked 194th on Newsweek 's 400 - company list , was the only alternative asset manager recognized. In earning this distinction, Apollo was evaluated amongst the top 2,000 US-based companies by revenue for its ESG performance and the results of an independent survey on its CSR activities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) has been named as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statistic Inc. in recognition of its corporate performance in environmental, social and governance areas as well as corporate social responsibility.

The recognition from Newsweek caps a year in which the Firm has made significant strides in its commitments to corporate citizenship and expanding its robust ESG program:

Apollo became a founding signatory of the Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) newly launched Diversity in Action initiative, a commitment to continue taking specific steps and to report on progress in furthering diversity, equity and inclusion at Apollo and across the private equity industry. Apollo is also signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), which set forth investment principles to ensure ESG considerations are integrated throughout the investment lifecycle.





The Firm released its 11 th annual ESG Report entitled, “Turning Challenges into Opportunities.” Previously only available to LPs, the in-depth report provides a comprehensive overview of Apollo’s ESG program and performance as well as its portfolio company engagement and reporting program, which includes more than 150 individual ESG metrics that capture both qualitative and quantitative data on portfolio company performance. Over the last 11 years, more than 125 companies have participated in Apollo’s ESG program, producing more than 430 reports containing 26,000+ data points.





Apollo also made key hires in newly created roles designed to continue to strengthen culture, diversity & inclusion, retention and citizenship at the Firm. Jonathan Simon joined as Global Head of Leadership Development and Diversity; Arturo Poire joined as Head of Talent Development; and Lauren Coape-Arnold joined as Global Head of Citizenship.



“As an employer and investment manager, we believe Apollo can and should have a positive impact on society,” said Laurie Medley, Global Head of ESG and General Counsel, Private Equity at Apollo. “We are proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s most responsible companies and believe it’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to championing ESG, diversity and inclusion, and strong corporate citizenship. Equally important, we continue to increase the resources and time dedicated to these efforts to keep improving our performance. It’s a strategic imperative for Apollo and our funds’ investments, and enables us to be the most effective organization possible.”

Rob Esposito, ESG Counsel at Apollo, added, “In a year where many faced difficult and unprecedented circumstances, we’re proud of the steadfast progress made at Apollo and across the broader network, including all the important efforts to keep our people safe and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

