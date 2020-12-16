 

Cypress Development Completes First Step in Chloride Leaching Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  79   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first stage in the scoping level study into the extraction of lithium using chloride-based leaching is completed. This work consisted of preparation and acid leaching of a large sample from the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project and was accomplished at Continental Metallurgical Services Inc. (CMS) in Butte, Montana. Samples of the leach solution and the initial and final solids were shipped for assay. The remaining steps of testing will focus on the treatment of the leach solutions and are expected to be completed by month end.

Sample Selection GCH-08

For the testing, sample material was obtained from Cypress drill hole GCH-08. As reported in April 3, 2019 news release, GCH-08 encountered lithium mineralization from 3 m to 112 m depth (109 meters) averaging 1127 ppm Li. The drill hole is in the area of proposed initial mining as described in the Company’s May 19, 2020 Prefeasibility Study (PFS) where overburden is negligible. (see map). Samples were transported from storage at ALS in Reno to Butte Montana. A bulk sample was prepared from 1 kg splits taken from (33) 3 m intervals for total 33 kg sample. (see photo, sample bags).

Location of Drill Hole GCH-08 used as Sample Material:
20201215_cvlp_gch_08.jpg (1154×1500) (cypressdevelopmentcorp.com)

Sample Bags Shipped to Continental Metallurgical Services (CMS):
https://cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3947/20201215_cvlp_dhsb.jpg

Large Sample Leach

At CMS, the 33 kg bulk sample was prepared and mixed into a slurry with heated sodium chloride brine solution. Additional salt was added to simulate levels expected in a chloride system. Once the slurry was mixed and at temperature, hydrochloric acid was added to achieve target conditions and the slurry was leached for four hours. Samples of the slurry were taken at regular intervals throughout the leaching.

Leach Setup for Claystone from Clayton Valley Project:
20201215_cvlp_cls.jpg (675×900) (cypressdevelopmentcorp.com)

Leach Solution (PLS) Samples from Clayton Valley Project:
20201215_cvlp_ls.jpg (675×900) (cypressdevelopmentcorp.com)

Upon addition of acid, vigorous frothing was observed. The filtered leachate was yellow versus the lime green seen with the sulfuric acid leach. Notable in test was the slurry separated into solid and liquids portion in the span of several hours, to the extent leach solution was decanted from the mixing tank with no filtration which could be an advantage over sulfuric acid leach.

Seite 1 von 3
Cypress Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Completes First Step in Chloride Leaching Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first stage in the scoping level study into the extraction …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
StrikeForce Intends to Reduce its Authorized Shares by 10Billion
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Cypress Development schließt ersten Schritt der Studie zur Chloridlaugung auf Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada ab
03.12.20
Cypress Development untersucht Chloridlaugung für Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada
03.12.20
Cypress Development Studies Chloride Leaching for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada
27.11.20
Cypress Development Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agreement with Pasinex
24.11.20
Cypress Development meldet weitere positive metallurgische Ergebnisse aus dem Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada
24.11.20
Cypress Development Reports Further Positive Metallurgical Results from Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:29 Uhr
530
Cypress Development - Neue Lithiumaktie am Start!