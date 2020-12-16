Cypress Development Completes First Step in Chloride Leaching Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. ( TSX-V: CYP ) ( OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first stage in the scoping level study into the extraction of lithium using chloride-based leaching is completed. This work consisted of preparation and acid leaching of a large sample from the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project and was accomplished at Continental Metallurgical Services Inc. (CMS) in Butte, Montana. Samples of the leach solution and the initial and final solids were shipped for assay. The remaining steps of testing will focus on the treatment of the leach solutions and are expected to be completed by month end.

For the testing, sample material was obtained from Cypress drill hole GCH-08. As reported in April 3, 2019 news release, GCH-08 encountered lithium mineralization from 3 m to 112 m depth (109 meters) averaging 1127 ppm Li. The drill hole is in the area of proposed initial mining as described in the Company’s May 19, 2020 Prefeasibility Study (PFS) where overburden is negligible. (see map). Samples were transported from storage at ALS in Reno to Butte Montana. A bulk sample was prepared from 1 kg splits taken from (33) 3 m intervals for total 33 kg sample. (see photo, sample bags).

Location of Drill Hole GCH-08 used as Sample Material:

Sample Bags Shipped to Continental Metallurgical Services (CMS):

Large Sample Leach

At CMS, the 33 kg bulk sample was prepared and mixed into a slurry with heated sodium chloride brine solution. Additional salt was added to simulate levels expected in a chloride system. Once the slurry was mixed and at temperature, hydrochloric acid was added to achieve target conditions and the slurry was leached for four hours. Samples of the slurry were taken at regular intervals throughout the leaching.

Leach Setup for Claystone from Clayton Valley Project:

Leach Solution (PLS) Samples from Clayton Valley Project:

Upon addition of acid, vigorous frothing was observed. The filtered leachate was yellow versus the lime green seen with the sulfuric acid leach. Notable in test was the slurry separated into solid and liquids portion in the span of several hours, to the extent leach solution was decanted from the mixing tank with no filtration which could be an advantage over sulfuric acid leach.