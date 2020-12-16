 

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for FT218 to the FDA

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) today announced the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

“The submission of our NDA represents a significant milestone for the Company. We look forward to working with the FDA during the NDA review process in order to get once-nightly FT218 approved and commercially available to patients with narcolepsy who suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel. “If approved, we believe once-nightly FT218 has the potential to provide a valuable treatment option for sodium oxybate eligible narcolepsy patients, including those who are not satisfied with the current twice-nightly treatment, which requires waking up in the middle of the night to take a second dose.”

About FT218
FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. In March of 2020, the Company completed the REST-ON study, a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or other events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the FDA’s review of the NDA for FT218 and commercial launch of FT218, if approved. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “next steps” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof (if applicable).

