QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its business line Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured three large orders for fiber reinforced polyester (“FRP”) cartridge filter housings and duplex stainless couplings, totalling $3.3 M. The team also signed two new distribution agreements in new geographies.



Over the last few months, Piedmont has received several new contracts for the supply of FRP cartridge filter housings, cartridge filtration elements as well as flexible couplings of small to medium sizes. Today, the contracted scope is for three new large-scale seawater reverse osmosis (“RO”) desalination plants. Two of these desalination plants are in the Middle East and will each have a capacity of 159 MGD (600,000 m3/d). The third one is in Asia and will treat 36 MGD (135,000 m3/day) of seawater. Piedmont´s scope for this last project will include all three product lines (FRP cartridge filter housings, couplings and self-cleaning strainers), which reinforces its position as a multi-product supplier for desalination projects. “The strong brand recognition Piedmont is currently enjoying within the desalination industry has allowed us to introduce new products and increase the scope value within the same desalination project. More and more, we see that customers entrust Piedmont several of the supply packages as well as capturing synergies within sourcing and project management. With new products in the pipeline, we anticipate that our future contracted scope value within the same project will continue to increase”, stated Ties Venema, Commercial Director of Piedmont.

During that same period, Piedmont signed two new distributors to strengthen its global distribution network. “Israel and Algeria were two markets we did not have a local presence yet and had therefore difficulties to penetrate by identifying and seizing the available opportunities. I am excited to see the synergies that we are generating with our colleagues in Genesys, as Algeria marks the first geography where we share a distributor. Our expectations are particularly high for this country in regard to the aftermarket opportunities for several of our product lines”, added Mr. Venema.