 

H2O Innovation Piedmont Secures Three Large FRP & Coupling Orders and Signs Two New Distribution Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its business line Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured three large orders for fiber reinforced polyester (“FRP”) cartridge filter housings and duplex stainless couplings, totalling $3.3 M. The team also signed two new distribution agreements in new geographies.

Over the last few months, Piedmont has received several new contracts for the supply of FRP cartridge filter housings, cartridge filtration elements as well as flexible couplings of small to medium sizes. Today, the contracted scope is for three new large-scale seawater reverse osmosis (“RO”) desalination plants. Two of these desalination plants are in the Middle East and will each have a capacity of 159 MGD (600,000 m3/d). The third one is in Asia and will treat 36 MGD (135,000 m3/day) of seawater. Piedmont´s scope for this last project will include all three product lines (FRP cartridge filter housings, couplings and self-cleaning strainers), which reinforces its position as a multi-product supplier for desalination projects. “The strong brand recognition Piedmont is currently enjoying within the desalination industry has allowed us to introduce new products and increase the scope value within the same desalination project. More and more, we see that customers entrust Piedmont several of the supply packages as well as capturing synergies within sourcing and project management. With new products in the pipeline, we anticipate that our future contracted scope value within the same project will continue to increase”, stated Ties Venema, Commercial Director of Piedmont.

During that same period, Piedmont signed two new distributors to strengthen its global distribution network. “Israel and Algeria were two markets we did not have a local presence yet and had therefore difficulties to penetrate by identifying and seizing the available opportunities. I am excited to see the synergies that we are generating with our colleagues in Genesys, as Algeria marks the first geography where we share a distributor. Our expectations are particularly high for this country in regard to the aftermarket opportunities for several of our product lines”, added Mr. Venema.

Seite 1 von 3


H2O Innovation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H2O Innovation Piedmont Secures Three Large FRP & Coupling Orders and Signs Two New Distribution Agreements QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its business line Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
StrikeForce Intends to Reduce its Authorized Shares by 10Billion
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
H2O Innovation Announces Election of Board of Directors and Appointment of Auditor
08.12.20
H2O Innovation Presents its 3-Year Strategic Plan
02.12.20
H2O Innovation Announces Date of its Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting
01.12.20
Utility Partners LLC, Hays Utility South Corporation and Gulf Utility Service, Inc. become H2O Innovation