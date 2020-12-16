 

Meritage Homes Gives $750,000 to Deserving Charities in 2020

Charitable giving focused on support for COVID-19 efforts and promoting racial diversity and equity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that through its charitable foundation, Meritage Cares, it has donated $750,000 in 2020 to non-profits across the country that are focused on helping those affected by COVID-19, fighting hunger, combating homelessness, and promoting racial equity nationwide.

“The impacts of the pandemic made it more important than ever for us to expand our dedication to corporate giving this year,” said Phillippe Lord, COO and incoming CEO of Meritage Homes. “As a homebuilder, fostering healthy communities that value equity and diversity is both a responsibility and a passion that everyone here collectively shares. I have been extremely proud to watch our teams come together to make a meaningful difference.”

Ongoing 2020 efforts through Meritage Cares included:

Steve Hilton, outgoing CEO and Chairman of the Board at Meritage Homes added, “Giving back has been a core company value for the last 35 years and this year is no exception. Meritage Cares has enabled us to make charity a pillar of our business and provided community service opportunities to our employees throughout the year. Especially in these unprecedented times, the desire to give to others across our organization is inspiring.”

For more information on Meritage Cares, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/why-meritage/meritage-cares.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage Homes offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:
 Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com

