 

Ottopia was selected as one of the most suitable solutions to be integrated into L4 autonomous vehicles with a leading German OEM

Ottopia's Teleoperation platform has been evaluated by leading automotive players and was recently selected by the BMW Group as a preferred multi SIM teleoperation technology to support autonomous driving services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleoperation is the ability to control a vehicle or machine remotely. Imagine a human sitting in a control center, she is guiding an autonomous vehicle on how to overcome an obstacle such as a double-parked car. More generally, when a self-driving vehicle isn't entirely sure what to do, it can stop and call for remote human assistance.

In recent years there's growing consensus that teleoperation is a critical enabler for the deployment of self-driving vehicles on public roads. There's also increasing regulation across the globe that allow or even mandate self-driving vehicles to be teleoperation-enabled.

Founded in 2018, Ottopia has been developing an AI-based teleoperation platform to meet the standards of the automotive industry. Ottopia's patent-pending technology enables continuous data transfer to and from a moving vehicle, with minimal delay and using minimal bandwidth. Ottopia's software platform leverages artificial intelligence that predicts the quality of each cellular carrier along the vehicle's route, utilizing the best performing networks at every moment, while compressing the data in real-time to always fit the network capacity.

Over the course of several months, Ottopia's solution had been put to the test on public roads while using public LTE networks on an autonomous BMW Group vehicle. The test included transferring 360 degrees High Definition video from a moving vehicle to a control center located at the BMW Group´s Autonomous Driving Campus in Unterschleißheim, and measuring multiple performance metrics such as delay and video quality.

Many performance metrics have been recorded and analyzed for On-Demand Mobility Services for Autonomous Driving.

Amit Rosenzweig, founder and CEO of Ottopia, commented: "We are happy that Ottopia's technology was evaluated by a company that epitomizes quality. It's been a real pleasure working closely with the BMW Group team."

