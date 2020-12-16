 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 14:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ben J.
Last name(s): Lipps

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MagForce AG

b) LEI
391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 1000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 1000000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.magforce.com

 
