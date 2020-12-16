DFIN’s Digital-First Product Launch Recognized with Industry Innovation Award

The NICSA NOVA Awards recognize outstanding contributions made by business, operations and technology leaders in the asset management industry, who exemplify leadership and innovation.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, announced that its ArcDigital Add-to-Cart campaign has won the 2020 NICSA NOVA Award for Innovation in Product and Marketing.

“DFIN is honored to accept this award from our partners at NICSA,” said Tim Hargesheimer, vice president of Marketing, Global Investment Companies at DFIN. “The ArcDigital Add-to-Cart product launch is a digital-first, dynamic campaign that continues to drive intrigue and awareness of this new product through a variety of channels—ultimately helping to accelerate product knowledge and adoption in the marketplace.”

A Comprehensive Approach

In early 2020, DFIN launched ArcDigital, a highly customizable content management platform and distribution solution specifically tailored for the financial services industry. ArcDigital sits alongside ArcReporting, ArcPro and ArcRegulatory in DFIN’s innovative suite of products.

To support this dynamic, new product offering, DFIN conceptualized the Add-to-Cart marketing campaign, bringing the familiarity of the consumer shopping experience. This digital-first, hyper-targeted campaign reached professionals at insurance and asset management firms in the industry through digital channels, with a focus on ease of use and the differentiated end user experience.

This future-focused product campaign appeals to every generation of user in the channels they prefer. As positioned, ArcDigital truly allows for the industry to experience the future of multi-channel distribution, quality content delivery and real-time custom reporting at the click of a button.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005057/en/