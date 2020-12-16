PerkinElmer to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.
A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005072/en/
