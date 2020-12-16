Seagen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seagen’s website at www.seagen.com in the Investors section.
About Seagen
Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005222/en/
