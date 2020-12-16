 

Seagen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seagen’s website at www.seagen.com in the Investors section.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Seagen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
08.12.20
Seagen Highlights TUKYSA (tucatinib) Data in Breast Cancer at Virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
07.12.20
Seagen Announces Multiple ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20