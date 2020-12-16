Oak Street Health Community Clinics Now Open at Walmart Supercenters in Texas

“This year, more than ever, it’s crucial for people to have access to affordable, quality healthcare. We are proud to work with Walmart to extend the reach of our innovative primary care model in Dallas-Fort Worth, and are dedicated to improving health outcomes of the patients in the communities that we now serve,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “We created Oak Street Health with a mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and our Community Clinics at Walmart supercenters help us reach more people to deliver on that mission.”

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare has opened Oak Street Health Community Clinics at three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The openings at Walmart come as Oak Street Health also opened another new center at 2110 N. Galloway Avenue, Suite 116 in Mesquite, Texas, on November 16. Oak Street Health now serves patients in Texas across eight centers.

The three Oak Street Health Community Clinics are located at 4801 S. Cooper Street in Arlington, 8840 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook and 1213 E. Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton.

“Our Walmart supercenters have been a fixture of the Dallas-Fort Worth community for decades, and we continually strive to provide products and services to help our customers live better lives,” said Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President of Walmart Health & Wellness. “We look forward to Oak Street Health serving patients in their clinics in these locations through their innovative, value-based model of care.”

The new Oak Street Health Community Clinics in Dallas-Fort Worth offer comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services. They feature a modern design and provide extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments. While all members of the community - from toddlers to seniors - are welcome at these clinics, Oak Street Health’s focus in its growing network of more than 70 primary care centers remains adults on Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health, visit www.oakstreethealth.com.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005257/en/