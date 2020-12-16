 

Oak Street Health Community Clinics Now Open at Walmart Supercenters in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare has opened Oak Street Health Community Clinics at three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The openings at Walmart come as Oak Street Health also opened another new center at 2110 N. Galloway Avenue, Suite 116 in Mesquite, Texas, on November 16. Oak Street Health now serves patients in Texas across eight centers.

“This year, more than ever, it’s crucial for people to have access to affordable, quality healthcare. We are proud to work with Walmart to extend the reach of our innovative primary care model in Dallas-Fort Worth, and are dedicated to improving health outcomes of the patients in the communities that we now serve,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “We created Oak Street Health with a mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and our Community Clinics at Walmart supercenters help us reach more people to deliver on that mission.”

The three Oak Street Health Community Clinics are located at 4801 S. Cooper Street in Arlington, 8840 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook and 1213 E. Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton.

“Our Walmart supercenters have been a fixture of the Dallas-Fort Worth community for decades, and we continually strive to provide products and services to help our customers live better lives,” said Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President of Walmart Health & Wellness. “We look forward to Oak Street Health serving patients in their clinics in these locations through their innovative, value-based model of care.”

The new Oak Street Health Community Clinics in Dallas-Fort Worth offer comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services. They feature a modern design and provide extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments. While all members of the community - from toddlers to seniors - are welcome at these clinics, Oak Street Health’s focus in its growing network of more than 70 primary care centers remains adults on Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health, visit www.oakstreethealth.com.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Community Clinics Now Open at Walmart Supercenters in Texas Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare has opened Oak Street Health Community Clinics at three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The openings at Walmart come as Oak …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021
03.12.20
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference