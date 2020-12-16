 

New Moody’s Analytics Early Warning System Helps Identify Credit Risks Faster

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics today announced its new Early Warning System, which is a single platform that identifies multiple early signals of credit risk to help credit professionals make actionable decisions and more effectively monitor their portfolios.

Accessible from the Moody’s Analytics CreditEdgeTM and RiskCalcTM solutions, the Early Warning System allows users to quickly identify at-risk companies in their portfolio so that they can take timely action.

The continuing economic uncertainty makes it harder to pinpoint risks. Credit professionals need to tap many, sometimes contradictory signals such as financial ratios, credit ratings, stock prices, probability of default, downgrade risk, macroeconomic data, and news. The new Early Warning Score, a component of the Early Warning System, synthesizes different credit risk indicators (including data from the Moody’s Analytics Credit Sentiment ScoreTM solution, an AI-powered interpreter of news sentiment) to provide an overall assessment of credit deterioration. The Early Warning Score, combined with pre-populated financials and automated workflows, helps portfolio managers take action before value is lost.

“In this difficult environment there is an even greater premium on making better, faster business decisions,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “By integrating multiple credit risk signals into one platform, the Early Warning System helps our customers more quickly identify emerging credit risks in their portfolio.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Moody’s Analytics Early Warning System Helps Identify Credit Risks Faster Moody’s Analytics today announced its new Early Warning System, which is a single platform that identifies multiple early signals of credit risk to help credit professionals make actionable decisions and more effectively monitor their portfolios. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
CSI Launches Computer-Based Exams and Remote Proctoring
10.12.20
Moody’s Analytics von Best AI Technology Initiative für QUIQspread ausgezeichnet
09.12.20
Moody's Analytics gewinnt drei Auszeichnungen für strukturierte Finanzierungen im Chartis RiskTech100
09.12.20
VanEck nutzt Daten von Moody’s Analytics für zwei neue ETF
08.12.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Three Structured Finance Awards in Chartis RiskTech100
08.12.20
Moody’s Recognized with CDP’s Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Action
07.12.20
Moody’s übernimmt ZM Financial Systems und stärkt dadurch die Risikobewertungsmöglichkeiten US-amerikanischer Banken
07.12.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Best AI Technology Initiative for QUIQspread
07.12.20
Moody’s Analytics wiederholt Auszeichnungen in vier Kategorien auf dem Chartis RiskTech100 Event
07.12.20
Moody’s Acquires ZM Financial Systems, Bolstering Risk Assessment Capabilities for U.S. Banks