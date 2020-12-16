New Moody’s Analytics Early Warning System Helps Identify Credit Risks Faster

Accessible from the Moody’s Analytics CreditEdge TM and RiskCalc TM solutions, the Early Warning System allows users to quickly identify at-risk companies in their portfolio so that they can take timely action.

Moody’s Analytics today announced its new Early Warning System , which is a single platform that identifies multiple early signals of credit risk to help credit professionals make actionable decisions and more effectively monitor their portfolios.

The continuing economic uncertainty makes it harder to pinpoint risks. Credit professionals need to tap many, sometimes contradictory signals such as financial ratios, credit ratings, stock prices, probability of default, downgrade risk, macroeconomic data, and news. The new Early Warning Score, a component of the Early Warning System, synthesizes different credit risk indicators (including data from the Moody’s Analytics Credit Sentiment ScoreTM solution, an AI-powered interpreter of news sentiment) to provide an overall assessment of credit deterioration. The Early Warning Score, combined with pre-populated financials and automated workflows, helps portfolio managers take action before value is lost.

“In this difficult environment there is an even greater premium on making better, faster business decisions,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “By integrating multiple credit risk signals into one platform, the Early Warning System helps our customers more quickly identify emerging credit risks in their portfolio.”

