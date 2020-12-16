 

IQVIA and Servier Collaborate to Reinvent Clinical Development

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced a collaboration with Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical company, to reinvent their R&D clinical development processes and support their long-term R&D success.

Servier has ambitious plans for growth and is committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. To achieve this, Servier is embarking on a major R&D transformation program called “Servier Clinical Operations REinvent (SCORE)” that will optimize clinical trial applications, business processes, organization and governance. IQVIA will support Servier on process and organization streams and on change and program management.

“The SCORE program is an R&D initiative that drives digital and business transformation, accelerates clinical development, enhances drug candidate value and better addresses unmet medical needs while improving patient outcomes. SCORE also increases collaboration, insights and patient centricity by its lean end-to-end processes, streamlined organization, use of data-driven insights, standardization and efficient technology,” said Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, director of Clinical Development and R&D CMO at Servier.

Over almost two years, IQVIA will deliver to Servier a robust program led by a strong team spanning R&D consulting, Digital Transformation, Technology and R&D solutions. This global initiative utilizes IQVIA’s differentiated approach bringing together expertise across a portfolio of capabilities and provides an innovative solution created through close collaboration with Servier to address their unique requirements.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Servier to deliver on their R&D agenda. IQVIA’s unique combination of capabilities and innovative approach will support Servier’s ambitions through the SCORE project,” said Alistair Grenfell, president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, IQVIA.

Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA leverages its healthcare expertise, data, analytics and technology to help clients integrate human science expertise with advances in data science and technology to make better decisions that will advance human health.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 68,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

