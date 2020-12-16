Five Star Senior Living Residents to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its plan to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Five Star residents and team members this month.

Five Star Senior Living Chief Medical Officer Dr. Priti Jindal (Photo: Business Wire)

As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Five Star intends to take advantage of the federal plan prioritizing long-term care residents and workers. Five Star will prioritize the vaccination of residents and staff in its skilled nursing, memory care and assisted living units at no cost to them. Independent living residents at Five Star communities will subsequently be prioritized according to state guidelines.

All Five Star Senior Living communities will schedule three vaccine clinics. The first two clinics will be to administer the first and second doses of the vaccine, and the third will serve as a placeholder for any resident or team member who needs to complete the vaccine series. The vaccines will be administered with the assistance of Five Star’s distribution partner, Omnicare, a CVS Health subsidiary.

“The Five Star COVID-19 task force has closely monitored the vaccine development process for the last several months,” said Five Star Chief Medical Officer Dr. Priti Jindal. “We have a well-defined distribution plan to safeguard the health and well-being of Five Star residents and staff, and we are making every effort to rapidly administer the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as doses are available for our communities.”

Five Star President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter said, “As a trusted partner, Five Star is committed to going above and beyond to keep our residents, clients, team members and their families happy and safe. Although we are confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will transform the healthcare landscape, we will maintain our rigorous protocols until advised otherwise by the CDC and state and local authorities. This includes the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, ongoing community testing, social distancing and enhanced cleaning.”

Additional information about Five Star’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its COVID-19 vaccine plan can be found at https://www.fivestarseniorliving.com/covid19response.

About Five Star Senior Living

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of Sept. 30, 2020, FVE operated 263 senior living communities (30,544 living units) located in 31 states, including 239 communities (28,232 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy SolutionsTM, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Ageility operated 209 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005331/en/