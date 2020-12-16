Allied Esports Launches 24-Hour Cross-Channel Content Strategy on Twitch

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports” or the “Company”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has announced the launch of a 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch. Hundreds of hours of Allied Esports’ tournament productions and exclusive original content will be programmed around the clock across the Company’s Twitch channels, including the newly branded “Allied24Seven” channel, formerly known as “HyperXESALV.”

The new 24-hour programming schedule, which has generated more than 2 million Live Views on Allied Esports’ Twitch channels since a pilot rollout was started in November, will include a wide selection of recent and classic Allied Esports event broadcasts from North America and Europe, including: