Allied Esports Launches 24-Hour Cross-Channel Content Strategy on Twitch
Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports” or the “Company”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has announced the launch of a 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch. Hundreds of hours of Allied Esports’ tournament productions and exclusive original content will be programmed around the clock across the Company’s Twitch channels, including the newly branded “Allied24Seven” channel, formerly known as “HyperXESALV.”
The new 24-hour programming schedule, which has generated more than 2 million Live Views on Allied Esports’ Twitch channels since a pilot rollout was started in November, will include a wide selection of recent and classic Allied Esports event broadcasts from North America and Europe, including:
- Original Productions: High-profile events, including Ninja Vegas ’18 and PlayTime with KittyPlays, featuring gaming superstars such as Ninja, KittyPlays, Myth and Pokimane, plus Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.
- Professional Events: Top-tier tournaments, including the Allied Esports Odyssey VALORANT Ignition Series tournament featuring G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vodafone Giants and BBL Esports; the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, as well as additional Legend Series events, including VALORANT, Call of Duty and CS:GO; and the Allied Esports Vegas Minor featuring Rainbow Six Siege.
- Community Competitions: Weekly LAN and online events, including Friday Frags featuring Fortnite, Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, the Strafe Series featuring VALORANT and the Combustion Series featuring Rocket League, showcasing rising stars from Allied Esports’ gaming communities.
“With viewership across streaming platforms continuing to increase, we have the ability to tap into our extensive library and deliver a variety of exciting programming to both the stalwart and new, pandemic-era audiences clamoring for gaming content,” said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “From professional teams in top-tier tournaments to original events and weekly community competitions, fans now have the opportunity to experience the full array of our unique brand of esports entertainment.”
