 

Allied Esports Launches 24-Hour Cross-Channel Content Strategy on Twitch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:05  |  77   |   |   

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports” or the “Company”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has announced the launch of a 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch. Hundreds of hours of Allied Esports’ tournament productions and exclusive original content will be programmed around the clock across the Company’s Twitch channels, including the newly branded “Allied24Seven” channel, formerly known as “HyperXESALV.”

The new 24-hour programming schedule, which has generated more than 2 million Live Views on Allied Esports’ Twitch channels since a pilot rollout was started in November, will include a wide selection of recent and classic Allied Esports event broadcasts from North America and Europe, including:

  • Original Productions: High-profile events, including Ninja Vegas ’18 and PlayTime with KittyPlays, featuring gaming superstars such as Ninja, KittyPlays, Myth and Pokimane, plus Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.
  • Professional Events: Top-tier tournaments, including the Allied Esports Odyssey VALORANT Ignition Series tournament featuring G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vodafone Giants and BBL Esports; the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, as well as additional Legend Series events, including VALORANT, Call of Duty and CS:GO; and the Allied Esports Vegas Minor featuring Rainbow Six Siege.
  • Community Competitions: Weekly LAN and online events, including Friday Frags featuring Fortnite, Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, the Strafe Series featuring VALORANT and the Combustion Series featuring Rocket League, showcasing rising stars from Allied Esports’ gaming communities.

“With viewership across streaming platforms continuing to increase, we have the ability to tap into our extensive library and deliver a variety of exciting programming to both the stalwart and new, pandemic-era audiences clamoring for gaming content,” said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “From professional teams in top-tier tournaments to original events and weekly community competitions, fans now have the opportunity to experience the full array of our unique brand of esports entertainment.”

Seite 1 von 3
Allied Esports Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Esports Launches 24-Hour Cross-Channel Content Strategy on Twitch Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports” or the “Company”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has announced the launch of a 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity