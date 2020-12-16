Ontrak Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of Non-Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

After deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, the net proceeds to the Company are anticipated to be approximately $39.7 million prior to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK, OTRKP) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,730,000 shares of its 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock“) at $24.75 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $42.8 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 259,500 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “OTRKP.” The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund a segregated dividend account for the payment of dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock through August 2022 and to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, M&A, and investments in technology.

B. Riley Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp., The Benchmark Company, Incapital and Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., are acting as co-managers.

The offering of the Series A Preferred Stock was made under the Company’s existing effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-248770), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the applicable prospectus supplement and prospectus for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may obtain copies, when available, by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.