TransEnterix Announces Approval of Senhance Surgical System in Russian Federation

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that the Senhance Surgical System has received its registration certificate by Roszdravnadzor, the Russian medical device regulatory agency allowing for its sale and utilization throughout the Russian Federation.

“Russian regulatory approval is an important milestone for TransEnterix, and this is an underserved market for robotic surgery,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransEnterix. “Russia has rapidly developed expertise and adoption of minimally invasive surgery over the past 10 years, but robotic surgery remains extremely limited in the region due to high per-procedure costs and the success of laparoscopic approaches. Senhance helps address these adoption hurdles. We have worked with BOWA previously to launch four Senhance programs in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, and look forward to partnering to leverage this recent success in entering the largest CIS market.”