 

Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit

Portable, Ultra Rugged Cellular Booster Improves Cellular Connectivity for First Responders and Government Agencies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW) announced the commercial launch of its Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit (MCK), which is intended to empower first responders and government agencies to stay connected even in remote areas where cellular coverage is weak.

Siyata’s Uniden MCK is designed to significantly improve cellular coverage, eliminating troubled areas and dead zones so users can experience crystal clear phone calls and lightning fast data speeds. The ultra-rugged, mobile, waterproof case is equipped with 2 USB charging ports, with the ability to power through 110V power adaptor, 12V lighter plug adapter and is equipped with an external battery for long life use.

Siyata’s Uniden MCK is available on all 4G/LTE cellular networks including Band 14, enabling rapid deployment of enhanced cellular coverage for various government agencies and first responders. This solution deploys very quickly and easily and is ideal for emergency use in remote locations.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, “Now more than ever, we see how critical government agencies and first responders are keeping our communities safe. The Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit ensures that, if used, these heroes may have exceptional cellular coverage to stay connected as they respond to emergency situations. We are very pleased to add this unique solution to our booster portfolio and expect it to be another contributing factor to our anticipated revenue growth for 2021.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under “SYTAW”.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Marc Seelenfreund
CEO

Investor Relations:
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)
syta@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
416-892-1823
glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the fulfillment of the purchase order and the belief that with carrier approvals, sales teams and multiple large scale distribution channels secured throughout 2020, that Siyata is strongly positioned to benefit from the generational shift of enterprises and first responders transitioning from land mobile radio to cellular networks for their communication. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

 




Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit Portable, Ultra Rugged Cellular Booster Improves Cellular Connectivity for First Responders and Government AgenciesVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW) announced the commercial …

