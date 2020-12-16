Noisecom Introduces Industry Leading 110 GHz Coaxial Noise Source for Advanced Millimeter Wave Product Development and Test

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group , Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today that it has introduced two new specialized millimeter wave noise generation solutions under their Noisecom brand. The new products extend the NC3000 Series of coaxial calibrated noise sources to 110 GHz. Noise sources in these high frequency millimeter bands enable product design, testing and validation of automotive radar, 802.11ad high-speed Wi-Fi, and ultra-low latency wireless backhaul connections. By providing a coaxial noise source to 110 GHz, Noisecom provides engineers with the desired maximum bandwidth without redesigning for complex and challenging setups, since noise sources in this frequency range had previously only been available in waveguide solutions. The new NC3000 millimeter wave coaxial noise sources ensure next-generation wireless systems achieve proper operation at their highest level of performance through reliable and optimized product testing.



“To enable the efficient design and test of high frequency millimeter wave wireless devices, designers need a noise source solution that can seamlessly integrate into their existing coaxial connector-reliant built-in test equipment, calibration, and noise figure measurement systems,” says Dr. Lee McMillan, VP, Engineering and Manufacturing at Wireless Telecom Group. “The expansion of the NC3000 Series to 110 GHz meets complex testing needs while simultaneously saves vital resources, time, and money by avoiding test bench redesign to satisfy connector requirements generally associated with high frequency noise sources.”