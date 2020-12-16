 

Noisecom Introduces Industry Leading 110 GHz Coaxial Noise Source for Advanced Millimeter Wave Product Development and Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that it has introduced two new specialized millimeter wave noise generation solutions under their Noisecom brand. The new products extend the NC3000 Series of coaxial calibrated noise sources to 110 GHz. Noise sources in these high frequency millimeter bands enable product design, testing and validation of automotive radar, 802.11ad high-speed Wi-Fi, and ultra-low latency wireless backhaul connections. By providing a coaxial noise source to 110 GHz, Noisecom provides engineers with the desired maximum bandwidth without redesigning for complex and challenging setups, since noise sources in this frequency range had previously only been available in waveguide solutions. The new NC3000 millimeter wave coaxial noise sources ensure next-generation wireless systems achieve proper operation at their highest level of performance through reliable and optimized product testing.

“To enable the efficient design and test of high frequency millimeter wave wireless devices, designers need a noise source solution that can seamlessly integrate into their existing coaxial connector-reliant built-in test equipment, calibration, and noise figure measurement systems,” says Dr. Lee McMillan, VP, Engineering and Manufacturing at Wireless Telecom Group. “The expansion of the NC3000 Series to 110 GHz meets complex testing needs while simultaneously saves vital resources, time, and money by avoiding test bench redesign to satisfy connector requirements generally associated with high frequency noise sources.”

The NC3000 Series generates additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) from 10 MHz to 110 GHz and is available in standard coaxial RF connectors, such as N type, SMA, 2.92 mm, 1.85 mm, and 1.0 mm. The performance expansion of the Noisecom NC3000 Series further exemplifies the utmost flexibility and industry leadership in delivering robust noise source solutions that readily adapt to evolving high-technology wireless testing challenges.

For more information, visit www.noisecom.com.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Marketing Contact
Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191


Wireless Telecom Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Noisecom Introduces Industry Leading 110 GHz Coaxial Noise Source for Advanced Millimeter Wave Product Development and Test Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that it has introduced two new specialized millimeter wave noise generation solutions under their Noisecom brand. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Holzworth Receives ISO 17025: 2017 Accreditation for Demonstrating Leading, High-Quality Test and Calibration Services
02.12.20
CommAgility Demonstrates 5G End-to-End Connection Accelerating 5G RAN Development with New Software and Hardware