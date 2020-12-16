Novo Nordisk to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer’s disease with oral semaglutide

Novo Nordisk intends to initiate a pivotal phase 3a programme with approximately 3,700 people with early Alzheimer’s disease. The programme is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021 and will investigate the efficacy and safety of once-daily oral semaglutide, compared to placebo. The expected main treatment period in the trials is around two years.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 December 2020 – Novo Nordisk today announced the decision to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer’s disease with 14 mg oral semaglutide, a once-daily oral formulation of the long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide. The decision follows evaluation of GLP-1 data from preclinical models, real-world evidence studies, post-hoc analysis of data from large cardiovascular outcomes trials, as well as discussions with regulatory authorities.

“As a company we aspire to address high unmet medical needs within serious chronic diseases, and we are therefore pleased to initiate phase 3 development of semaglutide within Alzheimer’s disease,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Novo Nordisk. “Alzheimer’s disease has been an area of extensive research in the past decades, unfortunately without any major medical breakthroughs. Due to the growing unmet medical need and the increasing evidence of a potential therapeutic role for GLP-1, we will investigate the benefits of oral semaglutide in early Alzheimer’s disease.”

Conference call

On 16 December at 4 pm CET, corresponding to 10 am EST, a conference call for investors will be held where members of management will elaborate on the decision and provide a brief update on the GLP-1 R&D strategy. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on the investor section of novonordisk.com.

About Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease represents a rapidly growing public health concern causing significant detrimental consequences to the affected people and their families and has led to substantial and increasing global socioeconomic impact. Worldwide, 70-100 million people are estimated to have early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia stages).



About data from preclinical models, real-world evidence studies and the post-hoc analysis

Animal studies highlight the key effects of GLP-1 relevant for Alzheimer’s disease including improved memory function and reduced phospho-tau accumulation. Semaglutide has specifically been shown to reduce measures of neuro-inflammation which may affect cognition and function.