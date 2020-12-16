Usio Acquires Assets of Information Management Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO ), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that the acquisition of the assets of Information Management Solutions , LLC (IMS) was closed on December 15, 2020 through Usio’s wholly owned subsidiary PDS Acquisition Corp. IMS is an established provider of electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services serving hundreds of customers representing a wide range of industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to have quickly closed this acquisition and we are extremely excited to immediately begin integrating IMS’ operations. The acquisition of IMS is consistent with our strategic plans to accelerate revenue growth. The acquisition is immediately accretive and synergistic. Through the integration of our electronic payments technology with IMS’ sophisticated Electronic Bill Presentment solution we re-enter the EBPP industry, an industry where we were once a leader and continue to enjoy numerous relationships. This combination furthers our strategy to leverage our leading technology to further penetrate the electronic payments industry and to strengthen our multi-channel distribution network.”

Usio has already launched an initiative to develop a new service: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment as a Service. Through this new service, IMS customers will have the ability to effectively add secure payments to their existing website, effectively enabling the clients’ customers to pay paper or electronic invoices they currently receive through IMS. Customers can have their bill delivered in any manner and will have a wealth of payment options from which to choose, including ACH (eCheck), Debit/Credit Card and Text2Pay. Usio makes the process very simple and does the heavy lifting, providing branded and secure hosted payment pages to clients in short order.