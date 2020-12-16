 

Usio Acquires Assets of Information Management Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Company to Hold Conference Call Today at 4:30 pm EST

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that the acquisition of the assets of Information Management Solutions, LLC (IMS) was closed on December 15, 2020 through Usio’s wholly owned subsidiary PDS Acquisition Corp. IMS is an established provider of electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services serving hundreds of customers representing a wide range of industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. 

We expect the acquisition to add over $13 million in annual revenue and, after integration, approximately $1.0 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA to Usio. IMS will also be accretive to earnings.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to have quickly closed this acquisition and we are extremely excited to immediately begin integrating IMS’ operations. The acquisition of IMS is consistent with our strategic plans to accelerate revenue growth. The acquisition is immediately accretive and synergistic. Through the integration of our electronic payments technology with IMS’ sophisticated Electronic Bill Presentment solution we re-enter the EBPP industry, an industry where we were once a leader and continue to enjoy numerous relationships. This combination furthers our strategy to leverage our leading technology to further penetrate the electronic payments industry and to strengthen our multi-channel distribution network.”

Usio has already launched an initiative to develop a new service: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment as a Service. Through this new service, IMS customers will have the ability to effectively add secure payments to their existing website, effectively enabling the clients’ customers to pay paper or electronic invoices they currently receive through IMS. Customers can have their bill delivered in any manner and will have a wealth of payment options from which to choose, including ACH (eCheck), Debit/Credit Card and Text2Pay. Usio makes the process very simple and does the heavy lifting, providing branded and secure hosted payment pages to clients in short order.

Seite 1 von 4
Usio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usio Acquires Assets of Information Management Solutions Company to Hold Conference Call Today at 4:30 pm ESTSAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that the acquisition of the assets of Information …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
USIO to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14, 2020 at 9: 40 am EST
08.12.20
Usio Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Information Management Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3
Usio Prepaid Card Issuing Platform Scales Rapidly to Provide Financial Help Directly to Those Most A