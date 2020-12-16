Motus GI Announces Clinical Compendium of Pure-Vu System Patient Case Studies As Reported by Several Leading U.S. Hospitals
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that
improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it has collected a series of case studies
from several leading U.S. hospitals which highlight the advantages of utilizing its Pure-Vu System to successfully complete emergent or challenging colonoscopies for patients with inadequately
prepared colons. The case studies are now available on the Motus GI website (click
here).
Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI, stated, "As we’ve expanded the number of commercial placements for the Pure-Vu System into the flagship hospital of many of the leading health systems across the U.S., the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The patient case studies we’ve released today highlight the real-world impact our system has on optimizing care for patients who need an immediate colonoscopy or suffer from a comorbidity that precludes them from completing their prep regimen.”
“One of the biggest takeaways from this collection of case studies is the variety of use cases where patients were unable to properly prep for a colonoscopy. For example, in one study the patient had a long history of incomplete colonoscopies due to inadequate bowel prep. Due to the Pure-Vu System, it was possible to directly visualize the entire colon which had been a challenge in the past. With the clearing of the debris, a lesion was uncovered and subsequently removed. This patient will now be put on a standard surveillance protocol for scheduled colonoscopies, as opposed to having a shortened surveillance interval due to poor visualization that would impose a greater burden on the patient for more frequent procedures and higher healthcare costs,” concluded Mr. Moran.
Case Studies Include:
- 56-year-old female with scleroderma and chronic constipation
- 52-year-old male in ICU with hemorrhagic shock from post polypectomy bleeding
- 79-year-old female with atrial fibrillation on coumadin, morbid obesity and tubular adenoma
- 76-year-old woman with post-polio syndrome and positive Fecal Immunohistochemical Test (FIT)
- 64-year-old man in ICU with lower GI bleeding
- 72-year-old man with family history of colon cancer
- 64-year-old woman with history of multiple, large polyps
