Motus GI Announces Clinical Compendium of Pure-Vu System Patient Case Studies As Reported by Several Leading U.S. Hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it has collected a series of case studies from several leading U.S. hospitals which highlight the advantages of utilizing its Pure-Vu System to successfully complete emergent or challenging colonoscopies for patients with inadequately prepared colons. The case studies are now available on the Motus GI website (click here).



Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI, stated, "As we’ve expanded the number of commercial placements for the Pure-Vu System into the flagship hospital of many of the leading health systems across the U.S., the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The patient case studies we’ve released today highlight the real-world impact our system has on optimizing care for patients who need an immediate colonoscopy or suffer from a comorbidity that precludes them from completing their prep regimen.”