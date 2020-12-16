 

SARS-CoV-2 Viral Genome Sequencing Data Presented from Research Using Pacific Biosciences Technology

Presentation at the American Society for Microbiology NGS Conference highlights utility of PacBio’s highly accurate long-read sequencing platform in disease surveillance

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes, today announced initial findings from the company’s research collaboration with Labcorp that is focused on SARS-CoV-2 and the related immune response to COVID-19.

Announced in April 2020, PacBio and Labcorp are collaborating to develop a production-scale assay for sequencing the complete genome of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 viruses from de-identified positive patient samples using the PacBio Sequel II System. Labcorp is currently using this information to shed light on viral evolution during the early pandemic, mutations arising in different geographic regions, and the implications for disease severity and outcomes.

“COVID-19 will continue to be an area of significant clinical research in the months and years to come as we work toward gaining a more detailed understanding of this complex disease and the human host’s immune response,” said Jonas Korlach, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at PacBio. “Labcorp has demonstrated how production-scale assays, developed for the PacBio platform, can enable near real-time sequencing of samples to enhance pathogen surveillance and better inform response. We look forward to expanding our collaborations with leading clinical organizations like Labcorp that are focused on the development of new tools for monitoring, diagnosing, and treating infectious diseases.”

Utilizing PacBio’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing platform, Labcorp has generated more than 6,500 high-resolution complete genomes from people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who were sampled in the United States during the early phase of the pandemic (approximately March - May 2020). The viral sequencing assay developed by Labcorp makes use of 1.2 kb overlapping amplicons multiplexed at a cost-effective level of 600-1,000 patient samples per SMRT Cell.

The highly accurate long-read sequencing data generated by the Sequel II System has been integrated with additional phenotypic information collected by Labcorp to highlight the role of geography, demographics, and temporal details. As vaccines are widely implemented and immune pressure is increased, data may be useful in the surveillance of new viral mutations as they appear in the population.

