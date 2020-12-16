Ackroo pays off SOFII debt

Ackroo clears debt with SOFII without penalty saving the company on future interest payments

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, announced they have paid off the full balance of their $500,000 loan from the Western Ontario Community Futures Development Corporation Association (WOCFDCA) through the Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation (SOFII). As of December 15th 2020 there was a remaining principal balance of $378,591.49 which Ackroo has paid off in full. There were no penalties from SOFII for early payoff and in turn Ackroo will save $52,601 in future interest costs.



“We feel fortunate to have utilized the SOFII loan and even happier to have been in a position to pay off the balance early,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “Between the record earnings we are delivering in 2020 and the additional capital we have just received through our recent financing we were eager to clear this debt which carried an 8% interest rate before the end of the year. Since we were able to do so without penalty the ability to save over $50,000 in future interest payments made it an easy decision for the company. Even with this payment we still have plenty of growing capital left in the treasury to complete our next acquisition in early 2021 and to support our organic growth initiatives. Ackroo has never been as poised as we are now for growth and so we are very excited for what lies ahead.”

About SOFII

The Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation (SOFII) loan program supports high-growth, innovative small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in rural and urban communities by offering loans of $150,000 to $500,000 to support all aspects of growth challenges facing them.

The SOFII loan fund acts as a catalyst for job creation, increased investment in and support for innovation and is one element in the emerging climate of support for high growth companies in Southern Ontario. Launched by the Government of Canada in July 2012, SOFII is supported through FedDev Ontario and is delivered by the Western Ontario Community Futures Development Corporation Association (WOCFDCA) and Community Futures Ontario East.

SOFII is a $40 million, self-sustaining fund available to eligible organizations across Southern Ontario. For more information about SOFII, please visit www.SOFII.ca.