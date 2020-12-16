 

Collections Industry May See More Activity in 2021 as Market Conditions Normalize

New report from TransUnion and Aite Group explores the impacts of COVID-19 and gives a glimpse into the future of collections

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Aite Group found that collections balances declined by more than $8 billion from the end of 2019 to the midpoint of 2020. Third-party collections activity, though, is expected to increase in 2021 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic begin having a greater impact on the consumer credit market. The report, “A Year of Pivots, Challenges, and Opportunities: The Collections Industry in 2020,” explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the collections industry and what may be in store for 2021.

The pandemic has played a major role in disrupting the consumer credit landscape in 2020. From a collections standpoint, the industry has been particularly impacted by the decline in overall credit accounts as well as the first drop in household debt levels since 2014. Accommodation programs also have delayed some accounts that would have otherwise gone delinquent from defaulting. As a result, collections activity has been much more muted, evidenced by the substantial decline in overall balances.

“Consolidation in the collections industry has taken place for the better part of the last decade, and the COVID-19 pandemic helped accelerate that trend. Less credit activity, smaller balances and a large number of accounts in accommodation status certainly slowed collections activity, but the pandemic brought on a whole new set of challenges. Most notably, work-from-home mandates that many collectors were not equipped to handle,” said Glen Goldstein, executive vice president of diversified markets at TransUnion. “Collections is a major part of the consumer credit ecosystem, and our report highlights that we will see more normal conditions in 2021, which we believe will benefit the overall market.”

The report found that the number of firms that make up the third-party collections industry has steadily declined in recent years. In fact, between 2016 and 2020, the number of third-party collection firms is expected to shrink by 15% to 6,699 companies.

Even as fewer collections agencies now exist, their efficiencies are increasing. Profit margins are increasing for collectors as 68% say they have either received payments in full, settlements in full or made partial payment arrangements. This is an increase from 58% in 2019. Collectors say the tools they are using the most to secure payments include: manual skip tracing, collections management systems (CMS) and online portals.

