Ferratum Group financial calendar for 2021

Helsinki, 16 December 2020 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Ferratum” or the “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2021, as well as the Annual General Meeting:

Date Publication 11.3.2021 Ferratum Group: 2020 preliminary results 24.3.2021 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2020 results 24.3.2021 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2020 results 24.3.2021 Ferratum Group: full year 2020 results 20.4.2021 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting 12.5.2021 Ferratum Group: Q1 results 12.8.2021 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report 12.8.2021 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report 12.8.2021 Ferratum Group: H1 results 11.11.2021 Ferratum Group: 9M results

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

