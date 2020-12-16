 

Fancamp Investor Call

globenewswire
16.12.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that the investor conference call and webcast which was originally scheduled for 17th December 2020 is deferred to 19th January 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances. Dial in details and other information pertaining to the call will be circulated closer to the date.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC)

Fancamp is a public Corporation using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Corporation has an inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Corporation has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

For further information, please contact

Rajesh Sharma – Interim Chief Executive Officer 1-604-434-8829, or
Debra Chapman – Chief Financial Officer 1-604-434-8829

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 


Disclaimer

