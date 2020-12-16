 

TCM Group A/S Financial calendar 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:13  |  32   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 71/2020

Tvis, 16 December 2020

Financial calendar 2021
The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

24 February 2021                               Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual report 2020
2 March 2021                                     Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
13 April 2021                                      Annual General Meeting
19 May 2021                                      Interim report Q1 2021
20 August 2021                                  Interim report Q2 2021
12 November 2021                             Interim report Q3 2021
25 February 2022                               Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual report 2021
5 April 2022                                        Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.

 

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

 

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

 

 

Attachment


TCM Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TCM Group A/S Financial calendar 2021 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 71/2020 Tvis, 16 December 2020 Financial calendar 2021The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting: 24 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Major shareholder announcement
16.11.20
Reporting of Manager’s transactions – Chairman transfer shares in TCM Group A/S to private ownership to husband