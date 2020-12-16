COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 71/2020

Tvis, 16 December 2020

Financial calendar 2021

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

24 February 2021 Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual report 2020

2 March 2021 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

13 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

19 May 2021 Interim report Q1 2021

20 August 2021 Interim report Q2 2021

12 November 2021 Interim report Q3 2021

25 February 2022 Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual report 2021

5 April 2022 Annual General Meeting