TCM Group A/S Financial calendar 2021
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 71/2020
Tvis, 16 December 2020
Financial calendar 2021
The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:
24 February 2021
Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual report 2020
2 March 2021 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
13 April 2021 Annual General Meeting
19 May 2021 Interim report Q1 2021
20 August 2021 Interim report Q2 2021
12 November 2021 Interim report Q3 2021
25 February 2022 Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual report 2021
5 April 2022 Annual General Meeting
The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.
For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.
Attachment
