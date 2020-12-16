 

Clikia Announces New $150K+ Major Purchase Order for Luxury Goods Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

FORT LEE, NJ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is pleased to update shareholders on sales activity related to the recent partnership between the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, and Signet International Group (“Signet”) (SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products.

The Company recently completed and shipped a fresh order related to this partnership for hundreds of luxury timepieces, bringing total sales from this partnership to in excess of $450K over recent months.

The Company anticipates continued and expanding demand through the channel of its partnership with Signet, and considers the luxury retail market to be a promising core long-term facet of its overall strategy.

“The sales volume we can achieve through this partnership is not limited by demand factors, and we anticipate many additional orders of a similar scale in the future,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “As we broaden our capital base, we will be able to continue to dramatically scale up through this and other partners as part of a multi-pronged approach to accessing a strong and growing end market in the luxury goods space.”

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clikia Announces New $150K+ Major Purchase Order for Luxury Goods Segment FORT LEE, NJ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...