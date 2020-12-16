Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen fuel cell market has been growing over the last few years and is expected to continue to see substantial growth over the next few years. A Hydrogen fuel cell is a device that generates electrical power by a chemical reaction via conversion of fuel (hydrogen) into electricity. Although batteries and fuel cells are both considered electrochemical cells and consist of similar structures, fuel cells require a continuous source of oxygen and fuel to run, similar to how an internal combustion engine needs a constant flow of gasoline or diesel. A fuel cell is a device that converts chemical potential energy (energy stored in molecular bonds) into electrical energy. The products of the reaction in the cell are water, electricity, and heat. This is a big improvement over internal combustion engines, coal burning power plants, and nuclear power plants, all of which produce harmful by-products. The energy.gov website said hydrogen can be used in fuel cells to generate power using a chemical reaction rather than combustion, producing only water and heat as byproducts. It can be used in cars, in houses, for portable power, and in many more applications. Find educational resources about hydrogen (H2) and fuel cell technologies. A report from ReportsAndData said that the global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to attain a USD 49.52 billion value by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.4% Active companies in the markets this week include Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Workhourse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA).

The report added that: "Hydrogen fuel cells can be used in a broad range of applications such as cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and backup power systems. As these cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense. Growing adoption of the hydrogen fuel cell refueling stations all over the world is increasing the practicability of the hydrogen fuel cell for alternative automotive propulsion. Germany houses the highest amount of hydrogen fuel stations. High-growing companies like FuelCell Energy, Inc., Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems Inc., and Plug Power, among others invest handful amount in the designing, manufacturing, undertaking fuelcell projects, installing, operating and managing high-scale fuel cell systems, servicing, and manual power control to create a strong strategic business model that would increase the applicability of the futuristic hydrogen fuel cell and capable of replacing the conventional source of energies.