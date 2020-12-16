 

Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Kamux Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2021

Kamux Corporation  Stock Exchange Release   16 December 2020 at 15:15

HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders' Nomination Board, established by Kamux's Annual General Meeting (AGM), will propose to the AGM planned to be held on 20 April 2021 that the Company's Board of Directors shall have six (6) members.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that of the current members of the Board of Directors, Reija Laaksonen, Antti Mäkelä, Jokke Paananen, Harri Sivula and Tuomo Vähäpassi be re-elected members of the Board of Directors and that Tapio Pajuharju be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that Harri Sivula be re-elected Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Tuomo Vähäpassi be elected Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

All nominees above have given their consent to the position. According to the evaluation of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, all the proposed Board Members are considered to be independent of the Company and of its significant shareholders.

The current Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors, David Nuutinen has announced that he is not available for re-election to the Board of Directors. The company and the Shareholders' Nomination Board want to thank David Nuutinen for his meritorious work for the company since 2012 as member of the Board of Directors, Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

Tapio Pajuharju (MSc, Econ, b. 1963, Finnish national), the proposed new member of the Board of Directors, is currently the CEO of Harvia Plc. He has first-hand management experience in different countries and a strong competence in business growth and internationalization. Prior to his current position, he has worked as CEO of Hartwall Ab Oy (in 2014-2016), CEO of Lumene Oy (in 2004-2014) and he has worked in management positions at Huhtamäki Group (in 1988-2004). Currently, Pajuharju owns 1,500 shares in Kamux.

The relevant information on all the proposed nominees to the Board of Directors can be found on the Company's website at https://www.kamux.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2021/

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the annual remuneration for the Chairperson and members of the Board of Directors and the annual remuneration for members of the Audit Committee be maintained at the 2020 level, and be as follows:

Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Kamux Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2021 Kamux Corporation  Stock Exchange Release   16 December 2020 at 15:15 HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Shareholders' Nomination Board, established by Kamux's Annual General Meeting (AGM), will propose to the AGM planned to be held on 20 …

