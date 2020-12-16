DGAP-News Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group financial calendar for 2021
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Group financial calendar for 2021
Helsinki, 16 December 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2021, as well as the Annual General Meeting:
|Date
|Publication
|11.3.2021
|Ferratum Group: 2020 preliminary results
|24.3.2021
|Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2020 results
|24.3.2021
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2020 results
|24.3.2021
|Ferratum Group: full year 2020 results
|20.4.2021
|Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting
|12.5.2021
|Ferratum Group: Q1 results
|12.8.2021
|Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report
|12.8.2021
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report
|12.8.2021
|Ferratum Group: H1 results
|11.11.2021
|Ferratum Group: 9M results
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
|Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
|10587 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 30 921005844
|E-mail:
|ir@ferratum.com
|Internet:
|www.ferratumgroup.com
|ISIN:
|SE0011167972
|WKN:
|A2LQLF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155723
1155723 16.12.2020
