NGC Named a Leader in 17 Categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard

New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of cloud-based digital supply chain solutions, has been named a leading retail software company in the RIS Software LeaderBoard for 2021. For 20 years, this survey has ranked solution providers based on real-world evaluations from retailers.

In this year’s edition, hundreds of retailers ranked software providers based on a variety of criteria. In the end, NGC was named among the top 20 vendors in 17 categories, including top three rankings in nine categories:

  • Overall Performance
  • Customer Satisfaction for Apparel Vendors
  • Return on Investment
  • Total Cost of Operation
  • Quality of Support
  • Quality of Service
  • Ease of Installation and Integration
  • Ease of Administration
  • Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders

“The RIS LeaderBoard is proud to showcase the vendors that best assisted their clients through this unprecedented year,” said Joe Skorupa, editorial director at large, RIS. “With new challenges developing every day due to COVID-19, it was very difficult to stay ahead of the curve and provide the highest quality of service. However, it’s a feat that NGC has certainly achieved. I applaud NGC for its impressive rankings in this year’s 2021 Software LeaderBoard.”

“This year was unlike any other, and we are honored to be recognized for helping our retail and fashion customers through these challenging times,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “NGC’s digital supply chain solutions enable retailers to quickly sense and respond to unforeseen disruptions with resiliency, agility, and speed. By implementing new digital technologies, retailers can position themselves for success in 2021 and beyond.”

The complete RIS News 2021 Software LeaderBoard, along with analysis and retailer comments, is available here.

About NGC

Leveraging the cloud based Digital Supply Chain Platform, NGC powers the digital supply chain, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

NGC is a trademark of New Generation Computing, Inc. Other products mentioned in this release are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

