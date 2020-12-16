Transcat, Inc. Expands Life Science Market Penetration with BioTek Services, Inc. Acquisition

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of BioTek Services, Inc. (“BioTek”), effective December 16, 2020. The purchase price was $3.5 million and is subject to certain customary holdback provisions.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, BioTek provides in-house and on-site laboratory instrument calibrations and certification/validation offerings nationally to life science and other regulated industries. With approximately $2.1 million in annual revenue, BioTek offers ISO/IEC 17025-accredited and commercial calibrations services for pipettes and liquid handling devices, as well as other lab equipment within the temperature, time, humidity, speed and balance/scale disciplines. L. Parker Carwile, owner of BioTek, will be joining Transcat under a consulting agreement.