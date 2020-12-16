16 December 2020

Announcement no. 314

Refinancing of loan

Referring to Company Announcement no. 311 of 16 November 2020, in which it was stated that Rovsing A/S shall refinance a loan of DKK 4.200.000 no later than 31 December 2020. The Company can hereby announce that it has made an agreement with a consortium of 6 lenders for a new loan. Once the new lenders have deposited the funds to Rovsing A/S account, the old loan will be repaid, no later than the 31 of December.

The new loan is with the following terms