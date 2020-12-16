VerifyMe Featured in Various Media Articles Regarding the Increase in Counterfeit Risk from the Proliferation of Online E-Commerce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a solutions provider that helps brand owners monitor, control and protect their supply chain with software and counterfeit prevention technologies, is pleased to announce that it was featured in several recent media articles on the topic of the increase in counterfeit risk from the rise of online e-commerce.

E-Commerce Times article titled, “‘Tis the Season for Online Counterfeits,” by Jack Germain on November 25, 2020.

Talk Business & Politics article titled, “The Supply Side: Online commerce rise increases counterfeit risk” by Kim Souza on December 5, 2020.

According to Forrester Research, 2020 online holiday sales in the U.S. will reach $173 billion. COVID-19 limited in-store traffic, which led to many Americans making more purchases online, and retailers should expect an accelerated version of this trend during the remainder of 2020. U.S. online holiday sales will grow by an average of 24.4% over 2020.

Keith Goldstein, VerifyMe’s Chief Operating Officer, commented, “Black Friday is usually primetime for in-store shopping, but this year will be much different. The uptick in e-commerce purchases along with Americans' heightened price sensitivities could give a boost to the counterfeit market. As shoppers look for cheaper options online, they may find themselves on unfamiliar websites or purchasing from unauthenticated vendors, tempted by low prices and better deals for seemingly the same product,” he told the E-Commerce Times.

“If possible, buy directly from a brand owner's website rather than e-commerce shopping sites, which have become dumping grounds for counterfeiters,” urged Goldstein.

For instance, many companies are investing in track-and-trace technologies that are fixed onto products to protect them from counterfeiting. This typically includes invisible, non-replicable codes that can be scanned by warehouse distributors and retail companies to indicate if goods in the supply chain were tampered with. This technology protects products throughout the retail supply chain. It also can be used via visible QR codes that consumers can easily scan with a smartphone to prove authenticity.