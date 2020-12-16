 

Emerald Bioscience Reports that Superior Reduction of Intraocular Pressure of its Unique Nanoemulsion Formulation of THCVHS is Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

Drug Delivery and Translational Research article highlights significantly better drug load and duration of activity of prodrug of THC compared to leading commercial drugs for treating glaucoma

San Diego, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper reporting that THCVHS, the Company’s novel THC prodrug, was optimized through a nanoemulsion formulation (THCVHS-NE) for drug delivery into the eye and demonstrated significantly better reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) compared to the commercially approved standard of care in normotensive rabbits.

Response was determined by measuring reduction in IOP from baseline following a single treatment with either THCVHS-NE (1% w/v), latanoprost (0.005% w/v), or timolol (0.25% w/v), which was measured every 30 minutes post-treatment up to 180 minutes, followed by measurements at 240, 360 and 480 minutes post-treatment. Duration of response was determined as the time required for IOP to return to 90% of baseline. THCVHS-NE achieved a maximum drop in IOP of 23% compared to latanoprost (13%) and timolol (14%). In addition, duration of response for THCVHS-NE was ≤480 minutes, compared to latanoprost (≤360 minutes) and timolol (≤90 minutes) (p<0.05) in normotensive rabbits. Therefore, a nanoemulsion formulation of THCVHS appears to not only be more effective at reducing IOP, but also has a longer duration of response when compared to standard of care treatment for glaucoma.

The article, entitled “Effect of surfactant concentration and sterilization process on intraocular pressure–lowering activity of Δ9 ‑tetrahydrocannabinol‑ valine‑hemisuccinate (NB1111) nanoemulsions,” authored by Sweeney, C., Dudhipala, N., Thakkar, R.  et al, was published in the November 2020 issue of Drug Delivery and Translational Research. The experiments were conducted by researchers at the University of Mississippi.

“Our aim is to be able to offer ophthalmologists and their patients a superior new class of treatment for glaucoma, with better intraocular-pressure-lowering activity to prevent vision loss. The intriguing scenario is that THC’s ability to lower intraocular pressure is already validated – we know it works, based on prior human studies! We also know, however, that to successfully employ THC as a good medicine for glaucoma we need to have an effective method of local delivery into the eye, consistent with the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s recommendation against systemic use of cannabis to manage glaucoma. This is precisely what our drug offers,” said Punit Dhillon, CEO of Emerald.

