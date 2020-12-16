Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH for Ketamine Home Delivery and Purchase of Curedash Assets

Ehave to take Curedash platform into the Ketamine home delivery service for Ketamine clinics

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced KetaDASH www.ketadash.com, an Intravenous (IV) based, home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine.



Ehave, Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the tangible and intangible assets of a San Diego, CA based IV therapy service CureDash www.curedash.com. CureDash currently operates an IV delivery platform that will become the backbone of KetaDash. KetaDASH will provide the platform for medical practitioners to administer Ketamine intravenously to patients at home. Ketamine is currently used to help ease pain and allows sedatives to be effective at lower doses, lessening the amount of potentially addictive pain medication required after certain medical procedures. Ketamine is now being studied as a treatment for major depression, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression.

The KetaDASH platform will include software, staffing, protocols, and equipment. Ehave has designed a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDash from where the clients and the associated nurses can get detailed insight on how the Ketamine therapy is working. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments.

According to Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization, "There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties." Ketamine was originally developed in the 1960s as a short-acting surgical anesthetic, however, it is emerging as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, and showing benefits in the treatment of both unipolar and bipolar depression. A recent article on RealMoney.com said, "While there is a lot of fuss about a potential legal market for psilocybin, ketamine is currently where the money is for alternative plant medicine companies. Ketamine clinics are springing up across the country as the total addressable market is estimated to be roughly $16.2 billion."