 

Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Makes History with First-Ever, End-to-End Venue-Tracing Management Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireLoop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Loop Insights Achieves World Recognition After First-Ever Fully Integrated COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Fan-Engagement Solution for NCAA,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/gCCZ6

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a benchmark in the United States, topping 15 million cases as the death count exceeds 285,000. The pandemic has transformed the world in many ways, including bringing digital technologies to the forefront of a socially distanced world.

In this space, Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) recently made history as the first-ever, end-to-end venue-tracing and management solution. A provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence aimed at driving automated marketing, venue management and tracing to the brick-and-mortar space, Loop gained national attention for its “bubble,” which allowed NCAA basketball to play on in Nevada and Florida. Pairing Loop Insights’ venue-tracing platform with revised safety protocol allowed games to be played at multiple venues without a single case of COVID-19 reported.

About Loop Insights Inc.

Loop Insights is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. RACMF’s ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure and customize campaigns according to each vertical creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality and retail industries in Canada, the United States, the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Japan and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit www.LoopInsights.ai.

