 

Sales in Clinical Trial Packaging Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% during 2017-2025, Prospering Contract Manufacturing Industry to Spur Growth TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:30  |  74   |   |   

- Blister packaging to attract opportunities at substantial pace in the clinical trial packaging market, packaging companies in the market are relentlessly focused on bringing innovation

- Thriving pharmaceutical industry in Europe and North America makes these regions cynosure of attention for vendors, North America held more than half of the market share

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strides made in pharmaceutical outsourcing are propelling opportunity generation for packaging companies in the clinical trial packaging market. A growing body of research in clinical trials are focused on testing the drug toxicity for pharmaceuticals aimed at managing or treating chronic diseases.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The clinical trial packaging market has seen new avenues on the back of the relentless urge to innovate in different packaging types to meet the demand for a rapidly emerging contract manufacturing sector in developing and developed nations.

Of the various packaging types, bottles and blisters are markedly lucrative segments. The former held the major market share in 2017 while the latter segment is projected to clock CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Research analysts forecast steady revenue generation from research laboratories. Globally, the opportunity in the clinical trial packaging market is anticipated to clock CAGR of 6.9% during 2017 – 2025, and reach valuation of US$1.66 bn by 2025-end. 

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14465

Key Findings of Clinical Trial Packaging Market

  • Of the various packaging types in the global clinical trial packaging market, the bottles segment held market share of ~65.1% in 2017
  • Geographically, North America anticipated to hold the sway throughout the forecast period
  • North America held ~53% share in the global market in 2017
  • North America market is projected to clock CAGR of 7.7% during 2017 – 2025
  • Europe is another lucrative market, and is expected to expand at 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period
  • Opportunity in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an impressive growth rate during 207 – 2025
  • The global market competitive landscape witnesses a high degree of fragmentation
  • In 2017, the top five players held share that is lower than 15%

Explore 234 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Clinical Trial Packaging Market (Packaging Type - Syringes, Vials and Ampoules, Blisters, Tubes, Bottles, Bags and Pouches, Sachets, and Kits or Packs; Material Type - Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper, and Corrugated Fiber; End Use - Research laboratories, Clinical research organization, and Drug Manufacturing Facilities) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/clinical-trial-packaging-market.html

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sales in Clinical Trial Packaging Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% during 2017-2025, Prospering Contract Manufacturing Industry to Spur Growth TMR - Blister packaging to attract opportunities at substantial pace in the clinical trial packaging market, packaging companies in the market are relentlessly focused on bringing innovation - Thriving pharmaceutical industry in Europe and North America …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from ...
Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | ...
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy
Futures Now Trading on the SPIKES Volatility Index
Titel
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments