- Thriving pharmaceutical industry in Europe and North America makes these regions cynosure of attention for vendors, North America held more than half of the market share

- Blister packaging to attract opportunities at substantial pace in the clinical trial packaging market, packaging companies in the market are relentlessly focused on bringing innovation

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strides made in pharmaceutical outsourcing are propelling opportunity generation for packaging companies in the clinical trial packaging market. A growing body of research in clinical trials are focused on testing the drug toxicity for pharmaceuticals aimed at managing or treating chronic diseases.

The clinical trial packaging market has seen new avenues on the back of the relentless urge to innovate in different packaging types to meet the demand for a rapidly emerging contract manufacturing sector in developing and developed nations.

Of the various packaging types, bottles and blisters are markedly lucrative segments. The former held the major market share in 2017 while the latter segment is projected to clock CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Research analysts forecast steady revenue generation from research laboratories. Globally, the opportunity in the clinical trial packaging market is anticipated to clock CAGR of 6.9% during 2017 – 2025, and reach valuation of US$1.66 bn by 2025-end.

Key Findings of Clinical Trial Packaging Market

Of the various packaging types in the global clinical trial packaging market, the bottles segment held market share of ~65.1% in 2017

Geographically, North America anticipated to hold the sway throughout the forecast period

anticipated to hold the sway throughout the forecast period North America held ~53% share in the global market in 2017

held ~53% share in the global market in 2017 North America market is projected to clock CAGR of 7.7% during 2017 – 2025

market is projected to clock CAGR of 7.7% during 2017 – 2025 Europe is another lucrative market, and is expected to expand at 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period

is another lucrative market, and is expected to expand at 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period Opportunity in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an impressive growth rate during 207 – 2025

is expected to expand at an impressive growth rate during 207 – 2025 The global market competitive landscape witnesses a high degree of fragmentation

In 2017, the top five players held share that is lower than 15%

