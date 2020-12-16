 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
The notifying party is participating for the calendar year 2021 in the "My Piece of Rheinmetall 2.0" program, a share purchase program for employees of participating companies of the Rheinmetall Group. For this purpose, he has agreed with Rheinmetall AG that an amount of Euro 600.00 per month will be invested in the purchase of Rheinmetall AG shares, consisting of an own contribution from the salary of the notifying party in the amount of Euro 420.00 and a subsidy from the issuer in the amount of Euro 180. Of this amount, the plan administrator purchases Rheinmetall AG shares on a monthly basis for the notifying party.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63977  16.12.2020 



