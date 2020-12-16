Aptinyx Appoints Andy Kidd, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer

“We are thrilled to have Andy expand his role as president and chief operating officer, given his strong commitment to our company, scientific acumen, and proven track record of success,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “Aptinyx is well-positioned to continue to build a leading neurological disease company. In the more than three years that Andy has been a member of the Aptinyx management team, he has made invaluable contributions in support of our company’s success.”

Prior to joining Aptinyx in 2017 as chief commercial officer and then chief operating officer, Mr. Kidd spent over a decade at Baxter International, most recently as senior vice president of strategy and business development. Previously, he held various commercial leadership positions including general manager of Baxter Canada, global franchise head for surgical care, and general manager of US anesthesia and cardiovascular. Before joining Baxter, Mr. Kidd worked at Boston Consulting Group both in London and then Chicago, focused on pharmaceutical and other healthcare clients. He received a BM BCh medical degree from the University of Oxford and a BA in medical sciences from the University of Cambridge.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

